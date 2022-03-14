Donate a Drone to Ukraine

The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine has passed the 2 week mark and Ukrainian forces are putting up a mighty resistance. Volunteer fighters from all over the globe are joining the fight to help repel the Russian aggression.

But even from thousands of miles away, there’s now a way you can support Ukrainian fighters: with a drone donation.

US based Skylum Software, makers of AI-powered photo editing software Luminar, is helping to answer the call to strengthen Ukrainian surveillance with donations of recreational drones.

First reported by the Associated Press, Ukrainian drone hobbyists have been using their aerial cameras to locate Russian convoys and then share images and GPS location data with Ukrainian forces.

And now Skylum has stepped in to organize donations of drone from around the world, handling the logistics and distribution to Ukrainian troops via their facility in Poland.

How you can help

You can help two ways: donate a drone you no longer use or need, or purchase a new drone and have it shipped directly to the Skylum team in Poland.

What drones are needed:

Skylum’s list of recommended drones for Ukraine support are:

Skylum Marketing Manager Sabina Iliasova is coordinating the logistics and can provide you with shipping details and contact information on where to send your drone. You can reach out to her at sabina@skylum.com for more information.