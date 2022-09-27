Double Vision! Matching BAE Hawks

Double Vision! Matching BAE Hawks

Check out this video of two identical scale Hawks flying a precision formation. Impressive piloting and impressive builds! These RC jets are 1/3.75 scale, have a wingspan of 106 inches, weigh 60 pounds and are powered by Jetcat P200 RXI turbines.

