Check out this video of two identical scale Hawks flying a precision formation. Impressive piloting and impressive builds! These RC jets are 1/3.75 scale, have a wingspan of 106 inches, weigh 60 pounds and are powered by Jetcat P200 RXI turbines.
Double Vision! Matching BAE Hawks
