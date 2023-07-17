Douglas XB 42 Build & Flight

Michael Kelly built this 10.5-inch-span, rubber-powered XB-42 Mixmaster, an H.K. Weiss plan originally published in August 1946 Model Airplane News, for the Flying Aces Club newsletter. He says, “this one was a bit more challenging due to the pusher prop and the formed canopies and nose glazing.” Michael adds, “Weiss did a series of small ‘Minute Models’ in M.A.N. in the late 1930s and 1940s, this is the second of them I’ve built. This one was very difficult to trim – I eventually got it to fly after narrowing down the prop blades.”
