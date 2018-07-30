Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Dromida Ocular 120 RTF 120mm FPV Drone [VIDEO]

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Horizon Hobby, New Gear
From Dromida:
Go with the flow – the Optical Flow – with the Ocular FPV! Optical Flow technology and Altitude Hold give you confidence-boosting stability for flying and hovering without GPS. True-Stick Control matches the drone’s movements to the direction you move the sticks. Low-latency Wi-Fi lets you shoot fast-moving flights with top-notch results. All you need is your smartphone* and the Dromida FPV app. Get your First Person View skills into focus. Fly the Ocular FPV.

Features:

  • Optical Flow technology – Provides first-class stability.
  • Altitude Hold – Keeps the Ocular at your set altitude.
  • True-Stick Control – Moves the Ocular in the same direction that you move the sticks.
  • Auto Take-off and Land – Push to hover up to 1.5 meters. Push it again to land!
  • Wi-Fi FPV camera – Fly FPV with 30 fps video and 2 ms low-latency Wi-Fi.
  • Dromida FPV mobile app – Download the Dromida FPV mobile app to complete the FPV experience.
  • Long flight times – Spend more time in the air.

Includes:

  • Assembled Ocular drone
  • MR110 2.4GHz transmitter with built-in phone holder
  • Wi-Fi FPV video/still camera
  • 1S LiPo battery and USB charger
  • (4) AAA batteries
  • (4) Extra blades
  • Screwdriver

Specifications:

Diagonal Length: 120 mm (4.7 in)
Weight: 74 g (2.6 oz)
Requires: Devices for Android or Apple, app (download free from Google Play Store or App Store)

Camera Specifications:

Pixels: 300,000
Frame Rate: 30 fps
Video Format: VGA
Power: 300mW
Dimensions: 0.31 x 0.31 x 0.23 in (8 x 8 x 6 mm)
Angle: 65°
Visit Dromida.com
Updated: July 30, 2018 — 3:25 PM
