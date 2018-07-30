Dromida Ocular 120 RTF 120mm FPV Drone [VIDEO]

From Dromida:
Go with the flow – the Optical Flow – with the Ocular FPV! Optical Flow technology and Altitude Hold give you confidence-boosting stability for flying and hovering without GPS. True-Stick Control matches the drone’s movements to the direction you move the sticks. Low-latency Wi-Fi lets you shoot fast-moving flights with top-notch results. All you need is your smartphone* and the Dromida FPV app. Get your First Person View skills into focus. Fly the Ocular FPV.
Features:
- Optical Flow technology – Provides first-class stability.
- Altitude Hold – Keeps the Ocular at your set altitude.
- True-Stick Control – Moves the Ocular in the same direction that you move the sticks.
- Auto Take-off and Land – Push to hover up to 1.5 meters. Push it again to land!
- Wi-Fi FPV camera – Fly FPV with 30 fps video and 2 ms low-latency Wi-Fi.
- Dromida FPV mobile app – Download the Dromida FPV mobile app to complete the FPV experience.
- Long flight times – Spend more time in the air.
Includes:
- Assembled Ocular drone
- MR110 2.4GHz transmitter with built-in phone holder
- Wi-Fi FPV video/still camera
- 1S LiPo battery and USB charger
- (4) AAA batteries
- (4) Extra blades
- Screwdriver
Specifications:
Diagonal Length: 120 mm (4.7 in)
Weight: 74 g (2.6 oz)
Requires: Devices for Android or Apple, app (download free from Google Play Store or App Store)
Camera Specifications:
Pixels: 300,000
Frame Rate: 30 fps
Video Format: VGA
Power: 300mW
Dimensions: 0.31 x 0.31 x 0.23 in (8 x 8 x 6 mm)
Angle: 65°
