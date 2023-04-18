Pro Sanding Tools for Pro Results

Our friends at Du-Bro keep bringing out useful products that I love having in the shop. Having the right tool makes the project at hand go so much easier! I recently received their new Kwik-Sand hand sanders in both 5.5- and 11-inch lengths. Each comes with a starter kit of adhesive backed sandpaper pieces in 80-, 150-, and 220-grit. The sandpaper is cut to the shape of the sander and uses peel-and-stick adhesive to attach to the bar. You can order sandpaper refills from Du-Bro, or if you need a different grit paper than they have available you can use 3M 77 Contact cement and apply your own custom-cut sandpaper.

Sanding blocks are nothing new, of course. When I was a wee modeler, I remember showing up to the field with my first glider, a kit-built Craft Air Drifter II. Despite hours of hand sanding while I tried to maintain the right pressure and alignment, the leading edges of the wings looked like a poorly performed field sobriety test. Henry Haffke approached me and said, “Hey kid, let me show you a trick.” His trick of course was a variety of sanding blocks and T-bar sanders that he had in his shop to work on his famous Gee Bee Racers.

My next build, a Goldberg Gentle Lady, was stunningly different and that was the beginning of knowing that having the right tool for the job was paramount. Bar sanders allow you to produce nice straight edges, which are both aesthetically pleasing and—more importantly—are critical to strength when gluing the finished pieces together.

What makes the Du-Bro Kwik-Sand better than a typical T-bar sander? Instead of trying to pinch the handle on a T-bar, the Kwik-Sand bar is a new ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your hand. That may not sound revolutionary, but when you’re doing a lot of sanding the ease and comfort makes a difference in fatigue.

If you do any building or repairs that require a lot of sanding, the Kwik-Sanders should be in your collection.

By Andrew Griffith

See the Kwik Sanders in action in this video from Du-Bro!

