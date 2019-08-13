DU-BRO, Made in the USA

Editor’s Top 10 Favorite Workshop Tools and RC Accessories

While several companies in the RC hobby industry have gone offshore for their production, DU-BRO not only makes quality products designed specifically for modelers, but the company manufactures most of them in their own factory in Wauconda, IL. For over 50 years, the folks at DU-BRO have been creating accessories/tools to make our model airplanes better.

Here are our top 10 DU-BRO products

1. Prop Balancing

Perhaps the most important thing you can do to maximize your model’s power system, balancing the propeller is mandatory for both engines and electric motors. The DU-BRO True-Spin balancer has a spring loaded mandrel that centers the propeller hub and its precision bearing surfaces provide friction free support. The rest is up to you, but you can’t properly balance a wood or composite propeller without one.

2. Fuel Filters

Whether you are running a glow engine or a gasoline burner, to keep your engine happy and running reliably, you need to feed it clean fuel. DU-BRO has been producing the finest fuel filters available and these aluminum inline accessories with last for years and years. Plus you can take them apart and clean or replace the filter screen. Don’t fly without one. You can also double your filtering pleasure by using one between the engine and your model’s fuel tank, and another one in the supply line from your fuel supply container.

3. Fuel Tanks and Tubing and Pumps

When it comes to getting your clean filtered fuel to your engine, it is important to use the proper type of fuel line material. And for glow engines, that means quality silicone fuel tubing. Available in short lengths and on the spool, you want the best for your model. And of course, DU-BRO tanks are the gold standard for serious sport and competition modelers.

4. Tube Benders

And while on the topic of fuel systems, the best way to bend the required brass tube sections is with DU-BRO’s Tube Bending tool. Designed to make kink free bends, these easy to use tools are a must have for any workbench.

5. Engine Mounts

To get the most performance from your engine, you have to install it properly on your model’s firewall. DU-BRO has several to choose from and the shock absorbing type show here, is a great choice for your 4-stroke engines. Proper mounts will also lengthen the life span of your expensive power plant!

6. Linkage Connectors

To maintain fine and positive control of your model, you have to have a solid connection between your servos and your control surfaces. DU-BRO’s Kwik Grip EZ Connectors are the answer that you can count on.

7. Control Horns

Like all of us know, the stronger and more precise your control linkage is, the better your model airplane will respond. For smooth and precise control, you have to have a slop free setup. The best control horns we’ve found are DU-BRO’s T-Style Control Horns which are available in different lengths.

8. Hinges

Last but not the least important part of any RC control surface are the hinges, and these can be considered the foundation of any model airplanes, control setup. DU-BRO’s Nylon Pinned Hinges are available in several sizes to fit standard-size to giant-scale airplanes.

9. Replacement Clevises

So, if you are flying ARF models, you can still add to the quality and security of your control linkage with DU-BRO’s new Metric Replacement Clevises. Many overseas ARFs manufacturers try to save money with questionable hardware, and the clevises they use can be weak and ill-fitting. Swap them out with these clevises and you’ll feel the difference right away.

10. Servos Mount Screws

After a while those screws that come with your servos can become worn out and difficult to tighten properly. We’ve found that DU-BRO’s socket head servo screws are the best way to keep the servos secured. We replace the stock servo mounting screws on all our aircraft.

Quality Made in the USA Hardware

Since 1959, the Broberg family has owned and operated DU-BRO Products, Inc. During that time, the company has grown from a single product, to four companies covering three industries, including Radio Control, Archery & Hunting, and Fishing & Marine Accessories. They offer more than 1,200 product items and for their entire business history, innovation and reliability has always been synonymous with the DU-BRO name. Coupling that with great customer service and a knowledgeable, staff, has made DU-BRO world famous brand name.

Speaking with the main movers and shakers at DU-BRO, Gayle (Broberg) Lundgren, Kathy (Broberg) Weiland and Jim Broberg commented that: “Our father, Dewey Broberg, created DU-BRO Products with pride, dedication, and customer service. He has passed those values on to us and it is our mission to maintain that level of quality in all we do. Our family history is attached to every product we produce and we do not take that lightly.”

“The secret to our success has always been our ability to do almost everything our business needs right in our own facility. We do it all: Injection molding, blow molding, rotational molding, rotational foam molding, screw machining, thread rolling, drilling, tapping, tooling, punch press, assembling, vacuum forming, packaging, and much more. We even have our own print shop, in house advertising and marketing, and even television production, right in our own facility. This is how we keep our costs down, and most importantly, how we maintain our very high level of quality control. If we run into a problem, we do not have to wait for a boat to arrive from another country, we walk back into the factory and figure it out and fix it right on the spot. That is the way we have always done things, and that is the way we will continue.”

Stop by the DU-BRO Products booth at any trade show and these guys will take good care of you.

So, these are our choices for building our RC airplanes, tell us, what are your favorite DU-BRO model accessories and building supplies are?

www.dubro.com