The Terracotta Edition. This high performance sports model has a 43.7 inch (1100mm) winspan and is a PNF for quick assembly. The Durafly EFX Racer has been designed from the ground up to offer the speed (100mph+) and strength normally reserved only for high end full composite models, but with the handling and satisfaction, only a Durafly model can offer.

This 1100mm (43.7″) span model boasts a huge list of high-performance features that set the EFX apart from the competition. The AeroStar 3536 1780KV brushless outrunner for only the best performance. The pre-installed AeroStar 60A ESC has been optimized to deliver smoothly the power you need when you want it and all control surfaces use high speed, high torque digital 9g servo’s (metal geared on the ailerons) together with ball link connectors to deliver true precision and control throughout the speed range.

The EFX Racer’s high performance doesn’t end with the electronics. The airframe has been engineered to be both rigid and lightweight, utilizing both glass and carbon fiber reinforcements throughout the model in combination with Super Compressed EPO foam and a highly polished surface finish to deliver the ultimate in performance in the air and the sleekest of looks on the ground. The EFX clips and screws together in minutes. Connect the control surfaces to the servos and install your own choice of receiver & lipo pack and you are ready to fly!

Versatility is another of the design features of the EFX Racer. Right out of the box you’re provided with two different power options, 8×6 for 3cell and 7×6.5 for 4cell. For good all round sports performance a 2200mah 3S lipo on the 8×6 will give good speed and is recommended for pilots less experienced with fast models. However, for true high speeds and power when you open the throttle, a 1800mah 4S on the 7×6.5 is the winners choice and will get you going over 100mph.

Complimenting the amazing speeds of the EFX is its stunning agility in the air. A simple under arm hand launch at 3/4 throttle from standing gets the EFX in the air and you’ll have unlimited vertical as soon as you open up to full (4S). A full house of controls (Aileron, Elevator, Rudder) gives the EFX remarkable aerobatics performance. Loops can be as BIG as you want them, rolls are very precise either fast or slow and the EFX will knife edge all day long! Thanks to the exceptionally strong airframe, high powered, high G maneuvers will not present a problem either. The EFX Racer will never fail you, but always leave you wanting more! It’s not all about going fast and turning hard, you’ll find the EFX handles exceptionally at slows speeds with both elegance and confidence inspiring grace. This is especially true in landing where you’ll find no hint of a stall and good control all the way down to the ground.

Whatever set-up you choose and however you prefer to fly, your EFX Racer will perform and deliver time and time again and always keeping you coming back for more.

Features:

100mph+ performance right out of the box (on 4S set-up).

High-quality AeroStar Brushless Motor and ESC

Powerful and fast 9g digital servos.

Supplied with 8×6 propeller for 3S and 7×6.5 propeller for 4S set-ups.

Super Compressed EPO foam construction.

Glass and carbon fiber reinforcement throughout the airframe.

No glue assembly. Just clicks and screws together in minutes.

Ball link control system.

Full complement of spare parts available.

Specs:

Wingspan: 1100mm (43″)

Length: 760mm (30.2″)

Flying weight: 910g (32oz)

Motor: AeroStar 3536 1780KV Brushless Outrunner

Prop: 8×6 (3S) and 7×6.5 (4S) supplied

Battery: 1800mah 14.8V 4S (30C min) or 2200mah 11.1V 3S (30C min)

Servos: 4 x 9g digital servos (metal geared on ailerons)

ESC: AeroStar 60A

Controls: 4 Channel (Throttle, Ailerons, Elevator, Rudder)

Price: $172

Requires:

6 ch receiver and transmitter, 1800mah 14.8V 4S (30C min) on 7″ prop – 2200mah 11.1V 3S (30C min) on 8″ prop