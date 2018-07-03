Durafly Supermarine Seafire MkIIB 1100mm (43.3″) (PNF) Pacific Scheme [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

Imagine, the roar of a Merlin as a Supermarine Seafire launches from the deck of a carrier in the South Pacific to become one of the Heros of the Pacific. The Seafire was the navy’s version of the legendary Spitfire.

Durafly has once again shown its unique and creative style by bringing to market for a first time to Durafly a “What if” scheme. The Durafly 1100mm Seafire MkIIb has been designed with a spectacular blue color scheme similar to the planes flown by those honourable men of the United States Navy in the Pacific Fleet. Included with the Seafire we offer three different, unique sets of decals. United States Navy, Fighting 101st, Battle of Midway – 6th June 1842 Pilot – Capt. Zach M. United States Navy, “Christie Maria” Battle of Coral Sea – 7th May 1842 Pilot – Mark “Biggles” Fenlon. Royal New Zealand Air Force South West Pacific – 16th May 1843 Pilot – Lloyd “Pa” Freeman.

Being a Durafly plane you can expect the highest attention to detail for a plug and fly model. Especially when it comes to warbirds, including, scale parts, faithfully reproduced split flaps, servoless electric retracts, a scale outline, ball Links on all controls, fine surface detail and a premier paint finish along with an operating LED navigation system. There is a powerful motor is coupled with an Aerostar 50A ESC providing exciting scale performance and manoeuvrability. On the ground, it’s large rudder and steerable tailwheel have been designed to improve handling and its forward raked main gear makes takeoffs and landings far easier and more scale like. The Durafly Seafire is designed for 3s and 4s setups.

Try your hand at some superb scale flying with this Durafly 1100mm Supermarine Seafire MkIIb.

Features:

Plug and Fly, simply add Rx and Lipoly battery

Tough EPO construction

Wide flight envelope with stable and scale flight performance

Quick assembly

Highly detailed scale finish

Pacific Theater color scheme

Choice of 3 decal markings

Pre-installed scale electric retracts

Ball Links on all controls

Functioning scale flaps

Scale outline and fittings

Operating pre-installed navigation LED lighting

Steerable tailwheel

Can be flown on 3 or 4S

Specs:

Wingspan: 1100mm (43.3″)

Length: 1000mm (39.3″)

Flying Weight: 1200~1250g (45~48oz)

ESC: Aerostar 50A

Motor: Aerostar 3536 770KV Brushless

Prop: 11.25×7 3-Blade

Servos: 6 x 9g

Requires:

Battery – 2200-2600mah 3S 60-65C or 2200mah 4S 40C

6 channel Tx/Rx

#9499000317-0 – $195.65

