Durafly T-28 Trojan Naval Aviation Centennial Edition 1100mm
This striking version of the Durafly T-28 Trojan comes in a unique color scheme for the Naval Aviation Centennial (1911-2011) (US Navy). The Durafly T-28 is an impressive RC plane to fly and even has the ability to be upgraded for the extreme challenge of FPV flying. The T-28 is an extremely popular warbird and RC flying model and this version has a great list of features, like pre-installed navigation lights, servo-less electric retracts with gear doors, pre-installed servos which include flaps and a fully functional dive brake. There is a huge internal bay to house all your electronics plus your 4S battery. Under the scale cowl, we have added an AeroStar 3536-750kv brushless out-runner motor coupled with an AeroStar 45A ESC to drive a scale 3-bladed propeller. This will provide you with all the power you need for loops and rolls and awesome performance. The servo-less electronic tricycle undercarriage makes ground handling, take off’s and landings a breeze.
If you want to get into the excitement of FPV flying then the Trojans cockpit is specifically designed for FPV flight. Just add your own Pan and tilt camera with a head tracker, VTX and antennas. FPV is a great way to get that full flying experience being fully immersed in the T-28’s cockpit. The Durafly T-28 Trojan is designed to screw together in just 6 easy steps, getting you in the air faster and glue free. All electrics are pre-installed and all you need to add is your choice of transmitter and receiver, battery and of course your choice of FPV equipment.
Features:
- Ultimate scale details from the leader in the 1100mm class warbirds
- Fully functional retracts with gear doors
- Fully functional dive brake
- Day bright LED navigation lights
- Ultra smooth and super tough EPO foam
- Naval Aviation Centennial color scheme
- Designed to run on a 4S power set up and performance to match
- 6~9 Channels (ailerons, elevator, throttle, rudder, flaps, landing gear, dive brake, FPV pan and tilt)
- FPV cockpit mount and revised cockpit included
Specs:
Wingspan: 1100mm (43″)
Length: 930mm
Flying Weight: 1460g
Motor: 3536-750kv brushless outrunner
ESC: Durafly 45A
Propeller: 10×6 3-blade
Price: $209.17
Includes all hardware
Requires:
6~9 Channel TX/RX
2200mAh 4s (30~65C) Lipo Battery
FPV equipment (optional)