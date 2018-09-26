Durafly T-28 Trojan Naval Aviation Centennial Edition 1100mm

This striking version of the Durafly T-28 Trojan comes in a unique color scheme for the Naval Aviation Centennial (1911-2011) (US Navy). The Durafly T-28 is an impressive RC plane to fly and even has the ability to be upgraded for the extreme challenge of FPV flying. The T-28 is an extremely popular warbird and RC flying model and this version has a great list of features, like pre-installed navigation lights, servo-less electric retracts with gear doors, pre-installed servos which include flaps and a fully functional dive brake. There is a huge internal bay to house all your electronics plus your 4S battery. Under the scale cowl, we have added an AeroStar 3536-750kv brushless out-runner motor coupled with an AeroStar 45A ESC to drive a scale 3-bladed propeller. This will provide you with all the power you need for loops and rolls and awesome performance. The servo-less electronic tricycle undercarriage makes ground handling, take off’s and landings a breeze.

If you want to get into the excitement of FPV flying then the Trojans cockpit is specifically designed for FPV flight. Just add your own Pan and tilt camera with a head tracker, VTX and antennas. FPV is a great way to get that full flying experience being fully immersed in the T-28’s cockpit. The Durafly T-28 Trojan is designed to screw together in just 6 easy steps, getting you in the air faster and glue free. All electrics are pre-installed and all you need to add is your choice of transmitter and receiver, battery and of course your choice of FPV equipment.

Features:

Ultimate scale details from the leader in the 1100mm class warbirds

Fully functional retracts with gear doors

Fully functional dive brake

Day bright LED navigation lights

Ultra smooth and super tough EPO foam

Naval Aviation Centennial color scheme

Designed to run on a 4S power set up and performance to match

6~9 Channels (ailerons, elevator, throttle, rudder, flaps, landing gear, dive brake, FPV pan and tilt)

FPV cockpit mount and revised cockpit included

Specs:

Wingspan: 1100mm (43″)

Length: 930mm

Flying Weight: 1460g

Motor: 3536-750kv brushless outrunner

ESC: Durafly 45A

Propeller: 10×6 3-blade

Price: $209.17

Includes all hardware

Requires:

6~9 Channel TX/RX

2200mAh 4s (30~65C) Lipo Battery

FPV equipment (optional)