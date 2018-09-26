MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Durafly T-28 Trojan

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Durafly T-28 Trojan

Durafly T-28 Trojan Naval Aviation Centennial Edition 1100mm

This striking version of the Durafly T-28 Trojan comes in a unique color scheme for the Naval Aviation Centennial (1911-2011) (US Navy). The Durafly T-28 is an impressive RC plane to fly and even has the ability to be upgraded for the extreme challenge of FPV flying. The T-28 is an extremely popular warbird and RC flying model and this version has a great list of features, like pre-installed navigation lights, servo-less electric retracts with gear doors, pre-installed servos which include flaps and a fully functional dive brake. There is a huge internal bay to house all your electronics plus your 4S battery. Under the scale cowl, we have added an AeroStar 3536-750kv brushless out-runner motor coupled with an AeroStar 45A ESC to drive a scale 3-bladed propeller. This will provide you with all the power you need for loops and rolls and awesome performance. The servo-less electronic tricycle undercarriage makes ground handling, take off’s and landings a breeze.

If you want to get into the excitement of FPV flying then the Trojans cockpit is specifically designed for FPV flight. Just add your own Pan and tilt camera with a head tracker, VTX and antennas. FPV is a great way to get that full flying experience being fully immersed in the T-28’s cockpit. The Durafly T-28 Trojan is designed to screw together in just 6 easy steps, getting you in the air faster and glue free. All electrics are pre-installed and all you need to add is your choice of transmitter and receiver, battery and of course your choice of FPV equipment.

Features:

  • Ultimate scale details from the leader in the 1100mm class warbirds
  • Fully functional retracts with gear doors
  • Fully functional dive brake
  • Day bright LED navigation lights
  • Ultra smooth and super tough EPO foam
  • Naval Aviation Centennial color scheme
  • Designed to run on a 4S power set up and performance to match
  • 6~9 Channels (ailerons, elevator, throttle, rudder, flaps, landing gear, dive brake, FPV pan and tilt)
  • FPV cockpit mount and revised cockpit included

Specs:

Wingspan: 1100mm (43″)

Length: 930mm

Flying Weight: 1460g

Motor: 3536-750kv brushless outrunner

ESC: Durafly 45A

Propeller: 10×6 3-blade

Price: $209.17

Includes all hardware

Requires:

6~9 Channel TX/RX

2200mAh 4s (30~65C) Lipo Battery

FPV equipment (optional)

Updated: September 26, 2018 — 2:58 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox