E-flite Mini Convergence VTOL 410mm BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) RC models are usually a mixed bag when it comes to performance. If they are stable, their speed and agility is often lackluster. If they are nimble, pilots have to work harder to transition between multirotor and airplane flight. The E-flite® Convergence® VTOL aircraft change all that. Their unique designs and exclusive flight control software give you the best of both agility and stability while making the transition between multirotor and airplane flight so simple and predictable that you will feel comfortable and confident even on your first flight.

The E-flite® Mini Convergence® VTOL is a more compact version of its larger counterpart that you can fly in more places and smaller spaces—including indoors. Its smaller size, quiet brushless motors and refined flight control software makes it less intimidating and easier to fly in multirotor mode indoors, plus it’s easier than ever to transition between multirotor and airplane flight outdoors. The Mini Convergence uses a simple and sleek delta-wing design with three brushless motors—two rotating motors on the wing and a fixed-position motor in the tail. In multirotor flight, the wing-mounted motors rotate up into the vertical position to provide lift and flight control along with the motor in the tail. In airplane flight, the wing-mounted motors rotate forward into the horizontal position and the model’s elevons take over pitch and bank/roll control. You also get impressive yaw control in airplane flight with differential thrust from the motors.

Sleek and Simple

Unlike more complex VTOL aircraft that rotate the entire wing and require as many as four motors to achieve vertical and forward flight, the Mini Convergence uses a simple and sleek delta-wing design with three brushless motors—two rotating motors on the wing and a fixed-position motor in the tail. In multirotor flight, the wing-mounted motors rotate up into the vertical position to provide lift and flight control along with the motor in the tail. In airplane flight, the wing-mounted motors rotate forward into the horizontal position and the model’s elevons take over pitch and bank/roll control. Yaw control in airplane flight is provided by differential thrust from the wing-mounted motors.

Exclusive Flight Control Software Makes it Easy

At the heart of it all is updated and refined flight control software that has been expertly tuned by our engineers. The end result is more consistent and reliable flight performance that makes it even easier for almost any RC pilot to experience the fun of VTOL flight.

Automated Transition

Making the transition between multirotor and airplane flight is as simple as flipping a switch. The flight controller will smoothly rotate the two wing-mounted motors into the correct positions and activate the rear motor as needed.

Two Flight Modes

Easy-to-use Stability and Acro flight modes deliver a wide range of performance.

Stability Mode

In multirotor flight, Stability Mode will limit pitch and bank angles and work to keep the aircraft level when you release the sticks. This allows you to take off and land like a pro, even if you’ve never flown a multirotor aircraft before. In airplane flight, Stability Mode will limit pitch and bank angles and automatically return the aircraft to level when the sticks are released for the easiest RC VTOL experience you will find anywhere.

Acro Mode

In Acro Mode there are no angle limits or self-leveling in any phase of flight. During multirotor flight, the Mini Convergence will handle like a conventional multirotor aircraft that pitches and banks in whatever direction you want it to fly. It can even flip and roll like other multirotor aircraft. In airplane flight, Acro Mode lets you perform a wide range of aerobatic maneuvers including loops, rolls and more.

Super-Simple Setup

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic version can be flown with any full-range, 6+ channel Spektrum DSMX® compatible aircraft transmitter and comes equipped with a Spektrum™ serial receiver that is factory-installed and connected to the flight controller. No complex transmitter setup or programming is required. Your “GEAR” switch is used for selecting Stability or Acro Mode and your “AUX 1” switch is used to transition between multirotor and airplane flight.

Customize Your Trim Scheme

The included decals give you multiple trim scheme themes to choose—from classic to sporty and even military inspired. Or you can easily personalize your trim scheme by using a combination of decals, paint or both.

FPV (First-Person View) Ready

For an FPV flying experience like no other, the Mini Convergence is set up to accommodate the recommended FPV camera and VTX (Video Transmitter)

Features:

Multirotor versatility and sport plane agility

Takes off and lands vertically in small areas

Compact size so it can be flown in more places and smaller spaces, including indoors

Exclusive and refined flight control system makes it incredibly easy to fly

Automatic transition between multirotor and airplane flight

Stability and Acro modes provide a wide range of flight performance

Super-simple transmitter setup—no complex programming required

Spektrum™ serial receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (EFL9350 only)

Powerful brushless motors compatible with 3S 800mAh batteries

Outstanding speed, climb and aerobatic performance

Included decals offer multiple trim scheme options

Lightweight and extremely durable EPO airframe

FPV-ready (recommended camera and video transmitter sold separately)

Needed to Complete:

Full Range 6+ Channel DSMX Transmitter

800mAh 3S LiPo flight battery

Compatible LiPo charger

Serial Receiver with Diversity (EFL9375 only)

What’s in the box?

(1) Mini Convergence VTOL BNF Basic

(1) Spektrum DSMX Serial Receiver with Diversity (EFL9350 only)

(3) 6A Brushless ESCs

(2) Sub-Micro, (2) Micro Servos

(3) Brushless Outrunners

(1) User Manual

#EFL9350 – Mini Convergence VTOL BNF Basic, 410mm – $199.99

#EFL9375 – Mini Convergence VTOL PNP, 410mm – $179.99

