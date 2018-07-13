E-flite Night Radian FT 2.0m BNF Basic & PNP

From E-flite:

E-flite® Radian® motor gliders are legendary because they capture the essence of pure and modern soaring styles in aircraft that are as much fun to sport fly as they are to soar. Inspired and approved by the Flite Test (FT) crew, the Night Radian FT improves the popular 2-meter version with multiple upgrades including a programmable LED light system that allows you to fly all day and night. The horizontal tail is now fully-molded. Plus, the BNF® Basic version features AS3X® technology to deliver smoother flight performance in windy and high lift conditions while optional-use SAFE® Select technology makes this Radian airplane even easier to fly than it already is.

The E-flite® Night Radian® FT 2.0m motor glider combines the serenity of soaring with sport flying and incredible night flying capabilities. Factory-installed, high-visibly LED lights are recessed throughout the airframe, including in the redesigned airfoil-shaped horizontal tail. The vivid colors and placement of the LEDs offers incredible visibility and easy orientation when flying at dusk and even in complete darkness—or they can be turned off when flying in daylight. Even more impressive is that the LEDs can be programmed to display 100+ different color, sequence and timing combinations by utilizing the built-in controller. Multiple Night Radians flying together in the dark can be easily distinct. Best of all, even with the addition of lights, the durable, composite reinforced EPO construction has been kept as light as possible so there’s no discernable difference in flight performance or thermal soaring capability. The distinctive and gracefully curved polyhedral wing and efficient airfoil delivers outstanding soaring performance and long flight times with or without the use of power. And, there’s no Hi-start or cumbersome launch system to worry about. The high-power brushless motor and folding prop combination provide outstanding efficiency so you can enjoy soaring and sport flying in the same flight, plus the ability to climb and find thermals multiple times between battery changes.

Bind-N-Fly Completion Level Advantage

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with an AS3X® (Artificial Stabilization–3-aXis) receiver that works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence. The result is a sense of stability and precision that makes you feel like you’re flying a larger and expertly tuned aircraft.

If this is your first motor glider, or you want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional-use SAFE® Select technology built into the receiver. No programming is required. Simply change up the binding sequence as directed in the manual.

With SAFE Select enabled, you get:

Pitch and Bank Angle Limits

These envelope limits keep the airplane from rolling or pitching upside down. They also prevent excessive climb or dive angles.

Automatic Self-Leveling

The airplane instantly returns to and holds level flight when the sticks are released and in the center position. It also helps keep the airplane level when hand-launching and landing.

Easy Switch Assignment-No Programming Required

The simple procedure for assigning a transmitter switch to turn SAFE Select features on and off doesn’t require any programming and takes just a few seconds.

If you don’t want to enable the SAFE Select features, just bind the receiver normally and it will function like a standard AS3X receiver.

Integrated LED Lighting

Embedded into the airframe is a factory-installed LED light system that practically provides even better orientation than when flying in daylight. Multi-colored light strings operate through a built-in controller that offers 100+ different color, sequence and timing combinations, and are conveniently powered by a 3S 1350-2200mAh flight battery. You can even use the onboard switch to turn them off when flying in daylight.

Flite Test Approved

The original Radian® 2-meter motor glider was already popular in the Flite Test community, so E-flite and the Flite Test crew partnered together on the Night Radian FT to finalize its unique capabilities and appearance–including the exclusive, Flight Test-designed trim scheme. The result is a more versatile aircraft that almost any RC pilot can appreciate and enjoy flying.

Lightweight & Tough

The redesigned horizontal stabilizer is fully-molded to feature an airfoil shaped cross-section and integrated LED lighting. Construction with composite reinforced, molded EPO material delivers a lightweight yet durable airframe that delivers a unique airplane that’s easy to maintain and offers the best flight experience possible.

Brushless Power

The efficient, factory-installed power system features a 30A ESC with brake, a powerful brushless outrunner motor and a folding two-blade propeller that delivers incredible climb performance and long flight times on everything from a compact 3S 1350mAh up to a 3S 2200mAh LiPo battery.

Easy Assembly

No glue is required for final assembly and the Night Radian FT motor glider can be ready to fly in less time than it takes to charge a battery. The two-piece, bolt-on wing featuring a carbon-fiber wing tube makes field assembly/disassembly, plus transportation and storage, easy and convenient.

Features:

Flite Test crew approved including their exclusive trim scheme design

Integrated high-visibility LED lights feature 100+ color, sequence and timing combinations

Fully-molded horizontal tail for improved durability, performance and LED integration

Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (EFL3650 only)

AS3X® technology for smoother flight performance in windy and high lift conditions

Optional-use SAFE® Select technology makes it even easier to fly than ever before

Transparent canopy hatch is magnetic to offer easy battery compartment access

Bolt-on, two-piece wing with carbon-fiber wing joiner rigidity

30A ESC plus a high-power brushless motor with folding prop

Lightweight and durable composite reinforced EPO construction

No glue required for assembly–can be ready to fly in less time than it takes to charge a battery

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 5+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® transmitter

1300–2200mAh 3S LiPo flight battery

Compatible LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

(1) Night Radian FT 2.0m BNF Basic (EFL3650 only)

(1) Spektrum™ AR636 with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (EFL3650 only)

(1) Night Radian FT 2.0m PNP (EFL3675 only)

(1) 30A Brushless ESC

(2) 9-Gram Micro Servo

(1) Brushless Outrunner

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 32.0 oz (905g)

Length: 44.7 in (1137mm)

Material: EPO

Motor Size: 480 Brushless outrunner

Wing Area: 551 sq in (35.5 sq dm)

Wingspan: 78.7 in (2.0m)

#EFL3650 – Night Radian FT 2.0m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Select – $199.99

#EFL3675 – Night Radian FT 2.0m PNP – $179.99

