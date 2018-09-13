E-flite Pitts S-1S 850mm BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]



From E-flite:

Nothing compares to a Pitts biplane. Critics around the globe agree—flying one will spoil nearly all other aerobatic experiences. First flown almost 75 years ago, to this day the Pitts plans, kits, and finished biplanes that leave the Aviat Aircraft Company, are all remarkably similar to the pioneering original design. The E-flite® Pitts S-1S park flyer is a tribute to the Curtis Pitts design that distinctively combines an authentic appearance with great handling for incredible performance any RC pilot can appreciate.

The E-flite® Pitts S-1S scale biplane is an officially licensed replica of the full-scale aerobatic icon that’s expertly designed and equipped to deliver a flight experience that’s easy to enjoy. The overall dimensions distinctly capture the revolutionary Pitts outlines while EPO construction helps present scale detail with a high level of durability. Even though installing and removing the wings is incredibly simple and tool-free, this beautiful bipe is sized so you probably never need to take it apart. Like the full-scale, under the hood is the kind of power that distinguishes this aerobat as a potent performer with virtually unlimited potential. Ballistic vertical climbs, dizzying snaps, crisp rolls and sharp corners are just a few of its specialties. Scale pilots will appreciate its smooth flight performance and level of detail, while everyone will enjoy its power system versatility. Whether you choose to fly this one-of-a-kind aerobat on a 3S or 4S LiPo, this Pitts S-1S bipe will deliver an aerobatic experience without equal.

AS3X® Receiver with Optional SAFE® Select Flight Envelope Protection

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with a Spektrum™ 2.4GHz DSMX® receiver featuring AS3X (Artificial Stabilization – 3-aXis) technology that works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence so you enjoy a sense of stability and precision that makes it feel like you’re flying a much larger, expertly tuned aircraft.

If this is your first biplane, or you want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection technology built into the receiver.

With SAFE Select enabled, you get:

Pitch and Bank Angle Limits

These envelope limits keep the airplane from rolling or pitching upside down. They also prevent excessive climb or dive angles.

Automatic Self-Leveling

The airplane instantly returns to and holds level flight when the sticks are released and in the center position. It’s also helpful for keeping the wings level during takeoffs and landings.

Easy switch assignment—no programming required

The simple procedure for assigning a transmitter switch to turn SAFE Select features on and off doesn’t require any programming and takes just a few seconds.

Authentic Detail

Besides the careful attention to every outline, scale detail includes the look of fabric covered construction, plus detents highlighting where panels and hatches are found on the full-size. The characteristic wedge-shape fuselage is crowned with a scale spinner in a shape often found on high-powered versions of the Pitts bipe while the cockpit area is neatly appointed with an enclosed canopy and painted pilot figure. Optional-use flying wires for added scale looks are also included.

Abundant Power

The high-power brushless power system features an ESC, motor and prop that combine with a 3S LiPo battery to deliver an abundance of thrust and beyond-scale performance. Or you can install a 4S battery for ballistic, rocket ship-like vertical power and way beyond scale performance without the need for any modifications or upgrades.

Tool-Free Field Assembly

Although sized to fit fully assembled in just about any vehicle, installation and removal of the wings is tool-free for the ultimate in convenience. Pins easily secure the struts into the wings while each center hard point is locked into place with adjustable locator pins and body clips.

Durable Design

Construction with durable EPO material makes it possible to replicate complex detail in a lightweight form. The result is an outstanding scale appearance that’s easy to maintain and allows the most satisfying flight experience possible to shine through.

Plug-N-Play® Version

This Plug-N-Play model comes with the motor, ESC and servos installed. All you need to do is finish some final assembly, install a receiver, charge a battery and fly.

Features:

An Aviat Aircraft Company officially licensed version of the iconic aerobat

High-power, 3S- and 4S-compatible brushless outrunner motor and 50A ESC

Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (EFL3550 only)

Unmatched stability and precision of AS3X® technology for smoother flight performance (EFL3550 only)

Easy to fly with optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection (EFL3550 only)

Scale outline and surface detail, plus a matching spinner and appointed cockpit

Durable aluminum landing gear with scale covers and wheel pants

Tool-free wing assembly with quick-release hardware

Optional-use flying wires included for added scale looks

Large cockpit hatch and removable tray simplifies battery installation

Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction

Factory-finished with a scale trim scheme

Needed to Complete:

EFL3550

Full-range, 5+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® transmitter

1800–2200mAh 3–4S LiPo flight battery

Compatible LiPo charger

EFL3575

Full-range, 4+ channel Transmitter and Receiver

1800–2200mAh 3–4S LiPo Flight Battery

Compatible LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

EFL3550

1) Pitts S-1S 850mm BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Select

(1) Spektrum 6-Channel Receiver

(4) Spektrum 9-Gram Servo

(1) Eflite 40A Brushless ESC

(1) Eflite 10-Size, 1200Kv Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) User Manual

EFL3575

(1) Pitts S-1S 850mm PNP

(1) Spektrum 9-Gram Servo

(1) Eflite 40A Brushless ESC

(1) Eflite 10-Size, 1200Kv Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) User Manual

#EFL3550 – Pitts S-1S 850mm BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Select – $199.99

#EFL3575 – Pitts S-1S 850mm PNP – $179.99

