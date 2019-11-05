This Russian Falcons jet will certainly turn heads at the flying field! Here are the details from Horizon Hobby:

The E-flite Su-30 Twin 70mm EDF is an impressively large scale replica of the multirole fighter that delivers incredible performance combined with Extra Scale details and functional features to offer a truly incomparable flying experience!

The E-flite® Su-30 Twin 70mm EDF jet replicates the seldom-modeled Sukhoi fighter with power, maneuverability, and Extra Scale details that all combine for a truly incomparable flying experience. With its twin EDF units running in sync, the Su-30 sounds like a giant-scale turbine-powered jet — and because of its impressively large size it flies like a big jet, too. The 12-blade 70mm fans feature brushless inrunner motors that are paired with 80A ESCs wired to use a single 6S 5000–7000mAh LiPo battery. This power system produces excellent top speed and vertical performance, while the factory-installed, metal-geared servos with ball-link equipped linkages deliver precise control. Functional Extra Scale features include a deployable air brake, LED landing and navigation lights, full-flying stabs, sequenced gear doors and electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts including a trailing-link nose gear so the Su-30 can be flown from a wide variety of surfaces. And a multitude of Extra Scale details make it a standout on the tarmac and in flight, including molded-in panel lines and hatches, removable optional-use ordnance, cockpit detail and a factory-applied finish with a unique high-visibility trim scheme.

It starts at $519.99. For more info, click here.