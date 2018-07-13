E-flite UMX F-27 Evolution BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

The E-flite® UMX™ F-27 Evolution™ is the fastest prop-driven ultra-micro airplane yet! It’s also the first-ever, officially 3S LiPo compatible UMX model and has evolved beyond previous ultra-micro versions of the F-27 to deliver more FUN with more power, more speed, more durable EPO construction, more precision and stability with expertly-tuned AS3X®, plus optional-use SAFE® Select technology that makes it easier than ever for more pilots to fly—all at a $99.99 price that simply can’t be beat!

The E-flite UMX F-27 Evolution lets you use 3S 300mAh LiPo batteries to rip through the sky like a jet, or to slow down and cruise with the low-speed predictability of a sport model, all in the same flight. The delta-wing design and wide performance envelope also allows you to enjoy everything from blinding roll rates and tight loops to using full up elevator for slow, high alpha flying and to practically ‘elevator’ to the ground for easy landings. Its EPO airframe is significantly more durable while still being lightweight, and it’s finished off with an aerodynamic and damage-resistant rubber nose cone. The factory-installed servos and elevons provide precise control and aerobatic capability without the added complexity, weight and cost of rudders so the UMX F-27 Evolution is lighter for better low-speed handling, more vertical performance, higher top speeds and to offer unmatched value. It arrives 100% factory-assembled and is ready to fly right out of the box, factory-finished with a vivid trim scheme that makes it easier to maintain orientation. Plus it’s equipped with expertly-tuned AS3X so it flies more precisely and handles better when flying in wind. It’s also equipped with optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection technology that, when activated, offers the assistance of automatic self-leveling along with pitch and bank angle limits that make it possible to successfully fly and land even if you’re a relatively new RC pilot. And it all adds up to deliver an ULTRA-FUN, ULTRA-FAST, ultra micro experience like no other!

AS3X® Receiver with Optional-Use SAFE® Select Flight Envelope Protection

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with a Spektrum™ 2.4GHz DSMX® receiver featuring AS3X (Artificial Stabilization – 3-aXis) technology that works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence so you enjoy a sense of stability and precision that makes it feel like you’re flying a larger, expertly tuned aircraft.

If you’re a relatively new pilot or want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection technology built into the receiver.

With SAFE Select features enabled, you get:

Pitch and Bank Angle Limits

These limits keep the airplane from rolling or pitching upside down. They also prevent excessive climb or dive angles during launch and landing.

Automatic Self-Leveling

The airplane instantly returns to and holds level flight when the sticks are released and in the center position. It’s also helpful for hand launching and landing the airplane.

No Programming Required

SAFE Select technology is factory set and automatically assigned to a switch so the assistance it provides can easily be turned on and off.

High-Power

We evolved the power system so it’s compatible with 3S LiPo batteries to deliver more vertical performance and more speed, making the UMX™ F-27 Evolution the fastest prop-driven ultra-micro airplane yet. The powerful 3000Kv brushless motor delivers incredible performance and exhilarating high-speed flight.

Durable Construction

Evolved to be more resilient than previous ultra-micro versions of the F-27, lightweight EPO construction combines with a damage-resistant rubber nose cone to deliver amazing durability and performance making the one-piece airframe as tough as it is convenient.

Fully-Assembled

The UMX F-27 Evolution arrives 100% factory-assembled and ready to fly right out of the box. It’s equipped with Spektrum™ 2.4GHz technology that binds to your 5+ channel DSMX®/DSM2® equipped transmitter so you can be flying within minutes of opening the box.

Features:

The first-ever 3S-compatible and the fastest prop-driven ultra-micro airplane yet

Wide performance envelope for slow to fast flying and everything in between

More durable yet lightweight EPO construction and rubber nose cone

Completely factory-assembled and ready-to-fly right out of the box

Spektrum™ receiver with industry-leading 2.4GHz DSMX® technology

Optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection technology

The added stability and precision of exclusive AS3X® technology

Powerful 3000Kv brushless outrunner motor

Vivid, easy-to-see trim scheme

Incredible value at $99.99

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 5+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® transmitter

300mAh 3S 11.1V LiPo flight battery

Suitable LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

(1) UMX F-27 Evolution BNF Basic

(1) Spektrum™ 2.4GHz DSMX® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies

(1) 30A Brushless ESC, 3–4S LiPo Compatible

(2) 9-Gram Micro Servo

(1) 480-Size, 880Kv Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 3.2 oz (91.0 g)

Length: 13.5 in (343mm)

Material: EPO

Motor Size: 180 Brushless outrunner 3000kV

Recommended Motor Battery: 3s 300mAh

Wing Area: 78.2 Sq in (5.0 Sq Dm)

Wingspan: 17.0 in (432mm)

#EFLU4250 – $99.99

