Back by popular demand, the E-flite UMX MiG-15 EDF BNF Basic jet features a vivid new color scheme and even higher performance. A scale replica of the surprise Russian weapon introduced during the Korean War the E-flite MiG 15 this upgraded EDF jet shines with intricate surface detail, functional split-rudder, nose wheel steering and removable landing gear is the potent Delta-V ducted fan system housing a more powerful brushless motor that makes acceleration quicker and top speeds faster.

More finely tuned AS3X stabilization makes this nimble dog fighter seem smoother than jets many times larger. Plus, the optional-use SAFE Select technology gives pilots new to flying a high-performance jet revolutionary flight envelope protection that makes getting familiar with a new model feel more comfortable than ever before.

The UMX MiG-15 model comes out of the box 100% factory-assembled and ready to go! It’s equipped with industry-leading Spektrum 2.4GHz technology that binds to your 5+ channel DSMX/DSM2 equipped transmitter so you can be flying within minutes of opening the box.