E-Flite Viper 70mm EDF Jet

The best choice for your first EDF jet model, the new E-flite Viper 70mm EDF is a high-performance EDF jet that delivers all the essentials including incredible speed, vertical performance and aerobatic capability while also being easy to take off and land.

The Viper has fighter-jet looks and performance with low-wing sport airplane stability so more pilots could enjoy flying a jet. It can deliver incredible speed, vertical performance and aerobatic capability–especially when it’s equipped with exclusive AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies.

At its core is a 6S-compatible brushless motor and 70-amp ESC that are matched to a 12-blade fan to deliver an abundance of speed and thrust. Functional, factory-installed flaps and electric retracts are included. With a one-piece wing and stabilizers that bolt into place, assembly is fast and simple–no glue required. The detailed cockpit is integrated with the large top-mounted hatch that makes battery access as easy and convenient as possible. Digital, metal-geared servos and ball-link equipped linkages provide precise control, and the lightweight yet strong EPO airframe adds to the durability and precision.

But what truly sets the Viper 70mm EDF apart, and helps make it the BEST choice for a first jet model, is how easy it is to take off, fly and land. It’s a scale jet that flies smooth and handles like a sport airplane, with stability that makes it feel rock-solid so all you have to do to make your jet pilot dreams come true is advance the throttle.

