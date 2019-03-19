Log In
Easy Bench Cleanup

Gerry Yarrish
Keep a piece of screen door magnetic strip material handy in your workshop. After you are done building for the day, run it over the surface of the bench and it will gather up all your unused pins and other metal items like set screws and clevises. This keeps your bench clean and helps prevent “Hangar Rash” caused by unseen parts damaging your balsa parts.

Updated: March 19, 2019 — March 19, 2019
