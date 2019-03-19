Easy Bench Cleanup

Keep a piece of screen door magnetic strip material handy in your workshop. After you are done building for the day, run it over the surface of the bench and it will gather up all your unused pins and other metal items like set screws and clevises. This keeps your bench clean and helps prevent “Hangar Rash” caused by unseen parts damaging your balsa parts.
