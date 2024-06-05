Easy “Milk Jug” Hinges

Model Airplane News
Featured News
Comments
Easy “Milk Jug” Hinges

Model Airplane News contributor Tim McKay is back with another easy and effective RC tip: making hinges from milk jugs! Not only is this hinging method long-lasting and certainly cost-effective, it’s eco-friendly.
eco-friendly, it’s long-lasting and certainly cost-effective.

Updated: June 5, 2024 — 12:00 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox