Easy Rivets for Film Covering

A great way to ad detail to your ARF film covered warbirds is to add rivets and panel lines. MAN contributor Dan Landis uses a little pizza-cutter looking tool that has spur like sharp points around its diameter. By using a ruler as a guide, he simply runs the tool along and it leaves evenly spaced depressions that look like rivets.

Using a scale 3-view drawing as a guide, you can add as many or as few as you like. Applied along existing panel lines adds subtle realism for a great improvement in overall appearance. Give it a try, you’ll love the difference it makes.