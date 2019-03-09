Effective Masking

Nothing ruins a paint job more than having paint bleed under your masks. Here’s a technique that gives professional results. Start with thin (1/4-inch) vinyl masking tape to outline your painting area. Now instead of using newspaper or brown wrapping paper, use aluminum foil and attach it to the vinyl tape with 1/2 inch masking tape. This works great and the flexible aluminum foil can be easily positioned around curved sections, and it completely impervious to paint soaking though it.