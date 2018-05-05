MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

RC F-14 Swing-Wing Tomcat

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Scale, Video Posts
7 Comments
RC F-14 Swing-Wing Tomcat

This remarkable swing-wing F-14 is the handiwork of German modeler Rudolf Winter, who built it from the Fly Eagle Jet Model Factory kit. During the flight, the model’s wings sweep back for faster speeds and then move forward for slower flight and landing. The bright “flares” that are launched during flight are scale (the full-size used them to distract ground to air missiles) and are legal in the UK. Watch carefully and you’ll see the nose gear ripping out on a hard landing, but thankfully no further damage to the airframe. The jet uses two 20kg Frank Raptor turbines and weighs in at 81 pounds.

Updated: May 1, 2018 — 11:08 AM
Venom Batteries 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Paul

    I love it and would love to know how he made it all worker. Great work.

    Reply
    1. osaf

      Very nice

      Reply
  2. Ronald Pownall

    A beautiful model, excellent mechanics, and a fine video. Thanks

    Reply
  3. hans kleynhans

    this is an beautiful model and very well flown

    Reply
  4. mohsen yehia

    Amazing

    Reply
  5. Petar

    Fantastic!!!!!! Perfect!!!!! What the price is of the plane!?

    Reply
  6. wayne

    Out-Standing Job!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox