F-18 Hornet Flight Demo – Turn up the volume!

No doubt this fighter looks great, and most RC jet pilots would be proud to have this fighter in their personal hangar. But there’s something about the roar of the two B140F Clubsport turbines that make this jet a head-turner. Turn up the volume as the turbines come to life, sounds amazing!

Updated: May 18, 2023 — 4:14 PM



