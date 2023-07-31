Skymaster XXL F-14 Tomcat

Skymaster XXL F-14 Tomcat

Do big planes fly better? Check out this video of the 11.33-foot-long Skymaster XXL F-14 and decide for yourself!

July 31, 2023



