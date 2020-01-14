FAA Proposed Rule for Drones/RC Aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued the proposed rule for remote identification of drones, which by strict definition include RC model aircraft. We encourage our audience to read the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking now in the Federal Register and share their comments.

The following regulations are in the proposed rule and would impact the RC hobby.

> It would limit the number of approved flying sites

> All flying sites must have internet capability

> Requires registration of every aircraft

Click here to comment and make your voice heard!