FAST & LOUD! Reno Rear Bear

Sometimes, it’s not the size of the RC aircraft, but rather the sound and speed that capture the heart. This video of Ricardo la Valle flying his Reno Racer Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat in the famous Rare Bear colors was shot at the Weston Park Model Airshow.

As soon as he cranks up the engine and taxis to the runway, you know this Rare Bear means business. The 1/4-scale Rare Bear Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat has a wingspan of 88.58 inches and it weighs in at 47.5 pounds. The engine that makes this reno racer scream is a 3W 140i B2 turning a 3W 28×14 3-blade propeller.The Rear Bear was built from a 3W composite kit from Aircraft International.

Video courtesy of Tbobborap1