Finishing with Flite Metal

One of the hardest thing to duplicate with paint or iron-on covering is a natural aluminum finish. One solution is a product called Flite Metal (https://form.jotform.us/63326435239154)

We have seen it used to great effect on many models including those that end up taking awards home from Top Gun, here is a great primer that talks about the product and how to properly apply it. As you can experience with it you can duplicate all sorts of metal finishes including polishing it up and making it into a mirror chrome like finish. This is one of a series of videos that shows how to apply and finish this cool product by modeler Joe Grice.