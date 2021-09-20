First Flight Success! Giant Scale P-51D Mustang

First Flight Excitement! This 1/5-scale RC Ziroli Giant Scale Plans’ P-51D Mustang “Short-Fuse Sallee”, was filmed at the North Leeds Model Flying Club (NLMFC). Pilot and builder Graham Blake takes his warbird up for the first time. The P-51D is a Nick Ziroli design and is 1/4 .5 scale. It has all built up wood construction with a resin and fiberglass finish.

Video courtesy of Tbobborap1

With a wingspan of 98 inches the Mustang is powered with a DA 85cc gas engine on a pipe. The retracts are from Sierra Precision, and Graham used a Spektrum transmitter and PowerBox Receiver and JR Propo servos.The aluminum paint finish used paint masks and stencils are from Flightline Graphics. All rivets and fasteners are a mix of burnt on and hand cut fasteners. The scale pilot is from Wilson at Tailor Made Pilots.

This was a first flight, so Graham did have a few teething problems and a sick engine needing some tweaks but overall still flew great!