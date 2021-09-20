First Flight Success! Giant Scale P-51D Mustang

First Flight Excitement! This 1/5-scale RC Ziroli Giant Scale Plans’ P-51D Mustang “Short-Fuse Sallee”, was filmed at the North Leeds Model Flying Club (NLMFC). Pilot and builder Graham Blake takes his warbird up for the first time. The P-51D is a Nick Ziroli design and is 1/4 .5 scale. It has all built up wood construction with a resin and fiberglass finish.
Video courtesy of Tbobborap1
With a wingspan of 98 inches the Mustang is powered with a DA 85cc gas engine on a pipe. The retracts are from Sierra Precision, and Graham used a Spektrum transmitter and PowerBox Receiver and JR Propo servos.The aluminum paint finish used paint masks and stencils are from Flightline Graphics. All rivets and fasteners are a mix of burnt on and hand cut fasteners. The scale pilot is from Wilson at Tailor Made Pilots.
This was a first flight, so Graham did have a few teething problems and a sick engine needing some tweaks but overall still flew great!
Outstanding!!! Engine is tad rich but that’s ok especially if it’s new. The bigger they are the better they fly.
What happened to the inner gear doors? Other than that it looks great.