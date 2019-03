Highlights & Winners Florida Jets

This past weekend everyone at the Florida Jets enjoyed great weather and exciting RC turbine jet action. MAN contributor Andrew Griffith shot some amazing flight shots from the flightline and shared just some of the great RC jet that were tearing up the sky over Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL. Thanks for the great shot Andrew!

Here are the winners! More photos to come.

Award Sponsor Aircraft/Winner

Best Scale Jet Runner-up HORIZON HOBBY A-4, Tim Len

Best Scale Jet ELITE AEROSPORTS CARF SU-27, Frank Westerholt

Best Sport Jet Runner-up BOOMA RC Elite Havoc, Mike Abraira

Best Sport Jet DREAMWORKS RC Havoc GTS, Jase Duessia

Best Sport Jet Performance YOUR PAL SAL Eurospor, Marcus Rummer

Best Scale Jet Performance CARF MODELS BVM F-16, Rob Lynch

Electric Jet Performance POWERBOX AMERICA Brett Becke, XB-70 Bomber

Best Multi Jet Performance DR. JET BVM F-18, Greg Alderman

Best Craftsmanship BVM JETS A-4, Tim Len

Best Cockpit Interior WARBIRDPILOTS.COM Tucano, Ralph Esposito,

Most Outstanding Jet Flight JR / DFA BVM F-16 Dark Falcon, Rob Lynch

Just Plane Crazy JET CENTRAL CARF Eurosport, Marcus Rummer

Special Recognition FTE SkyMaster BAE Hawk, Bill Culberson

Special Recognition RC FLYER NEWS G-91, Franco DiMauro

Special Recognition EZ BALANCER L-39, Roberto Zelaya

Special Recognition CORTEX DEMON Fly Eagle Sport Jet, Dana Thrasher

Special Recognition RC JET INTERNATIONAL BVM F-16, Greg Arnette

Special Recognition ZAP GLUE BVM Ultra Bandit, Josh Clark

Special Recognition Booma RC Ali Machinchy, Turbo Glider

Special Recognition BEST IN THE WEST JETS Viper Jet, Henry Castellanos

Special Recognition ULTIMATE JETS E-Flite F-4, Dustin Buescher

Super Suave Award FLY GIRLS Cole Thornton, (F-18)

Critic’s Choice Runner-up MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS L-39, Sal Becherano

Critic’s Choice ZAP GLUE / FTE Viper Jet, Henry Castellanos

Here are some of Andrew’s flightline action photos!