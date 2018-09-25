MAN Site membership 900x250
  1. Rodolfo Costa Filho

    Bad instruction!! No protection gloves!!!!

  2. Phillip Koury

    I would add a couple of items. Especially on the first start of the day the prop bolts should be checked for proper tightness. Wooden propeller hubs are prone to becoming compressed, I personally loosen the prop bolts on wooden props after the last flight of the day.
    When the ignition is on and the prop is not in the proper position I rotate the prop using the spinner instead of a casual flip of a prop blade.
    Gloves provide a false sense of safety in my view. Having seen three prop bites, two with gloves and one without, there was not a significant difference in the amount of pain or bruising.
    I also would have mentioned that if wearing a transmitter strap to ensure it is not dangling loose.
    I have been hand starting gas engines since the early 80’s. Several years ago I had a shoulder injury that prevented me from full use of my right arm. I had a Sullivan Megatron starter and I began using it, when the shoulder healed I kept using the starter. Pushing a button takes much less effort than flipping a prop. At the 2018 Scale Masters National Championship my starter came in handy when trouble shooting and engine problem and at the flight line for balky engines.

