There’s no doubt, gasoline engines are extremely popular for powering giant scale RC airplanes. Whether you like big warbirds, or unlimited aerobatic planes, knowing how to start your engine safely is very important. Check out our flightline video tip Showing all the basics, shot with MAN contributor Jason Benson.
Bad instruction!! No protection gloves!!!!
I would add a couple of items. Especially on the first start of the day the prop bolts should be checked for proper tightness. Wooden propeller hubs are prone to becoming compressed, I personally loosen the prop bolts on wooden props after the last flight of the day.
When the ignition is on and the prop is not in the proper position I rotate the prop using the spinner instead of a casual flip of a prop blade.
Gloves provide a false sense of safety in my view. Having seen three prop bites, two with gloves and one without, there was not a significant difference in the amount of pain or bruising.
I also would have mentioned that if wearing a transmitter strap to ensure it is not dangling loose.
I have been hand starting gas engines since the early 80’s. Several years ago I had a shoulder injury that prevented me from full use of my right arm. I had a Sullivan Megatron starter and I began using it, when the shoulder healed I kept using the starter. Pushing a button takes much less effort than flipping a prop. At the 2018 Scale Masters National Championship my starter came in handy when trouble shooting and engine problem and at the flight line for balky engines.