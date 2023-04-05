Florida Jets Preview

Florida Jets was a huge success again this year. As we wrap up our full feature coverage for the June issue, please enjoy a few shots that didn’t make the magazine.
Florida Jets was a huge success again this year. As we wrap up our full feature coverage for the June issue, please enjoy a few shots that didn’t make the magazine.
|Brand
|Links
|Views
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 125 B-17 FLYING FORTRESS
|250
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SAVAGE BOBBER 92 Wingspan ...
|110
|Balsa USA
|Cub Build 5
|97
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY AD-5 / A-1E SKYRAIDER 86 WINGSPAN WAR ...
|81
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 86 A-1 SKYRAIDER
|42
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY GIANT 13FT WINGSPAN L-19 BIRD DOG
|21
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY presents the 85 CESSNA GRAND CARAVAN ...
|18
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY SCALE ORDNANCE
|17
|Legend Hobby
|ALL NEW VQ 110 B-24 Liberator Video with Flying Sc ...
|14
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Slow Ultra Stick 1.2m
|12
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD RELEASE
|12
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly Day Two!
|9
|Legend Hobby
|1:12 HG P806 TRASPED Heavy Equipment Semi Trailer ...
|9
|Legend Hobby
|1/12th Scale HG-P802 88 HEMMT Truck Upgraded ARTR ...
|8
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Skywolf V2 - 88
|7
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: F16 1/8 scale
|7
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Minuette (framed)
|7
|Balsa USA
|Dh4 maiden
|7
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY LOW PROFILE PAYLOAD RELEAS ...
|7
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Retracts - TopRC Corsair
|5
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone Carbon Cub S 2 1.3m RTF Basic and BNF Ba ...
|5
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Minuette (flight demo)
|5
|Legend Hobby
|1:12th Scale HG P602 6x6 COUGAR MRAP Explosion Pro ...
|5
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Fifty One - Now Shipping
|4
|Balsa USA
|Video Manual 1/4 scale Electric Conversion
|4
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B
|4
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|4
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark flight demo
|4
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: FC1 3D 2.2m
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|Hangar 9 Aermacchi MB-339 60-85N Turbine Jet ARF
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|Cooling baffle/duct installation
|3
|Balsa USA
|Cub Build Episode 4!
|3
|Balsa USA
|Cub Fun at Madison County
|3
|Legend Hobby
|LEGENDHOBBY.COM HG P408 1 10 4X4 RC Military Humve ...
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone AeroScout S 2 1.1m RTF Basic and BNF Bas ...
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 48 EXP series build-along video fea ...
|3
|Old School Model Works
|A preview of coming attractions. Happy New Year!
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Which one will you choose?
|3
|Spektrum
|Smart Receiver Preset Model File Import Tutorial - ...
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark plan printing
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite UMX Turbo Timber Evolution
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Slick 89 - Ryu
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Auto Starter Motor
|3
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Rochobby 1/10 Atlas RS without Battery 4WD RC car ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREMFLUG 35% EXTRA NG MONTAGE UND EINRICHTUNG MI ...
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - 3D printed Anzani W dummy ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|3DHS 75 Edge Jase Dussia flying
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Apprentice STS (Smart Trainer with SAFE) 1 ...
|2
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Rochobby 1/10 Atlas RS without Battery 4WD RC car ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 48 EDGE 540T v2!
|2
|Old School Model Works
|What makes our Old School Model Works Javelin so g ...
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts Challenger - 87 (40%)
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|Peregrine assembly notes
|2
|Robart Mfg
|148 Rotating Retracts
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Lark teaser
|2
|Old School Model Works
|The Simple Things.
|2
|Old School Model Works
|HobbyView - Fathers Day Live Special - One O Nine ...
|2
|Balsa USA
|1/4 Cub Edge Glue Bonus Video!
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: 1/5 F16
|1
|Balsa USA
|N17 Over National Fun Fly
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Initial flight Joe Nall 2019
|1
|Old School Model Works
|What makes our Kaos so good?
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Pressure Gauge part #173
|1
|Old School Model Works
|What will you do with your Robinhood 25?
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/3 N-28c1
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Javelin on RCroundtable (Ju ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Phones off for training
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Enrique Howard maiden flight - Old School Model Wo ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: BAE Hawk 1.8m
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/4 Cub Build Series Episode One!
|1
|Balsa USA
|Crazy Farmer Old Rhinebeck
|1
|Old School Model Works
|OSMW Fifty Six (glow powered demo flight)
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Gear door sequencer available from Robart
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks Foam/Balsa
|1
|Balsa USA
|Shop Time Live 1/6 N17 Build Along Episode 14!
|1
|Spektrum
|Spektrum Quick Hit Tech Tip - How to setup Thrust ...
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|FMS 1:24 scale Smasher V2 Unboxing & Transmitter I ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Robinhood 25 flight demo
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart air line retainer fittings (part #170)
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Lets Build Something Old School Model Works Hang ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Hangar 9 Fun Scale PT-19 PNP
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Javelin
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Looking for some new wings?
|1
|Balsa USA
|Toledo 2020 Experience Greg Obi-Hahn-Benobi Hahn!
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Aircraft Profiles How do ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Robinhood 25 Dummy Radial - ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Aces and Pioneers Preview!
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/4 Cub Build Episode 2!
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Trainer V2
|1
|Spektrum
|Spektrum Beginner to Pro Race Series - How to Setu ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Extra NG 115- Ryu
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Fifty Six. Now shipping!
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Quick Connect Straight Coupler
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Slick 60 - Ryu
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Javelin - highlights
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Manufacturing 550 Series Electric Conversio ...
|1
|Du-Bro
|EZ Connectors #airplane #rcairplane #rcpilot
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks NG 1
|1
|Balsa USA
|Toledo 2020 Experience Futaba
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|How To: Program and Gang Aileron Servos with Hitec ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Edge 540 - 74 - Electric Powered
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Sunday Fighter British flight video
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Overview & Flight Talk: E-flite P-51D Mustang 1.2m ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Fifty Six
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Santiago Perez 3D at Sun Valley Fliers
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Quick Disconnect with Check Valve (190-CV)
|1
|Balsa USA
|Scarf Joint Splicing
|1
|Balsa USA
|Micro Fasteners Master Assortment Full Review!
|1
|Show More
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.