Florida Jets: And the winners are…

Florida Jets 2021 is now history and Model Airplane News has a detailed event coverage article written by Andrew Griffith coming in our next issue. In the mean time, here are the official winners of the Special Awards. Stay tuned for more great photos and details!
Greg Alderman’s BVM F-18
Critics Choice Award Winner, Henry Castellanos’ Sukhoi Su 30. Also winner of Most Outstanding Jet Flight Award.
Best Scale Jet Winner, Scott Geller’s A-10 Warthog.
Critics Choice Runner Up Award, Mike McLaughlin’s MiG 15
Winner Best Scale Jet Performance Winner, Rob Lynch’s Yak 130
Best Multi Engine Jet Performance Winner, Danny Diaz’s A-12 Oxcart.
