As we enjoy the summer flying season, your club’s flightline (and sometimes everyone’s nerves!) can sometimes start to heat up. What are the top flying-field etiquette tips you wish your fellow RC fliers already knew? Here’s a start … and don’t hold back!

Don’t touch OPP (other people’s planes) without permission.

Follow the club’s noise/time regulations.

Always return the tools you borrow (or bring your own!).

Clean up after yourself.

Announce when you’re taking off, landing, etc.

Be patient, especially to newcomers at the field who have a million questions.