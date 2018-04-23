FMS F-16C Fighting Falcon PNP, 70mm Fan

From FMS:

The Lockheed Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon is a multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force (USAF). As this already versatile weapons platform earned the title of air superiority day fighter, it confidently evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft. Over 4,500 aircraft have been built since production was approved in 1976. Today, it operates in cooperation under various flags of proud nations across the globe.

FMS molded EPO foam construction allows the highest levels of detail to the surface with a very smooth painted matte finish. Total assembly time is less than one-hour due to the low parts count and fit-quality. The wings secure in place with screws making removal and any maintenance very simple. A pushbutton canopy latch makes it easy to get batteries in and out. The 70mm fan system includes an efficient inrunner brushless motor that provides dramatic thrust for quick takeoffs and strong climb-out performance. The ducting is very clean giving the F-16C impressive speed, but in a model large enough for easy flight orientation. When coupled with your 6S battery, the result is an incredible fighter experience and a convincing turbine engine sound.

In the air, this F-16C will impress you with crisp handling at a wide range of speeds, plus the ability to perform exciting aerobatics and hot passes down the runway. Landings are quite slow due to the large lifting body shape. Bring it in with the nose high and it will let you slow down with confidence. Shock absorbing action of the gear struts helps ground handling look realistically smooth. The FMS 70mm F-16C Fighting Falcon is a great first scale EDF jet with aggressive looks and performance—even experienced pilots will enjoy.

Features:

Simple construction with removable wings

Five-channel control including electric retracts

High-quality Predator 70A ESC

Powerful 1850Kv inrunner motor

High-thrust 70mm 12-blade EDF

CNC-machined shock-absorbing landing gear

Six digital metal-gear servos installed

Factory installed ball-link control hardware

Functional rudder and nose-wheel steering

Simulated armament included

Utilizes a 3200mAh 6S LiPo battery (sold separately)

Convenient push-button canopy hatch release

Custom decorate with one of the five different decal sets provided

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 5+ channel transmitter

Full-range, 5+ channel receiver

3200mAh 6S LiPo flight battery

Compatible LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

(1) F-16C Fighting Falcon PNP, 70mm Fan Airplane

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Aileron: Yes

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Approximate Flight Time: 4-Minutes

CG (Center of Gravity): 95-105mm (From Leading Edge, at the Root)

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

EDF Size: 70mm

Elevator: Yes

Flaps: No

Flying Weight: 4.61 lb (2.09 kg) approx.

Landing Gear: Yes

Length: 49.53 in (1258mm)

Material: Foam,EPO

Minimum Required Radio: 5+ Channel (Sold Separately)

Minimum Speed Control: Brushless 70A ESC with a 5A BEC (Installed)

Motor Size: Brushless 2860, 1850Kv

Propeller Size: 70mm Ducted Fan (12-blade)

Recommended Motor Battery: 3200mAh 6S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Retracts: Yes, Electric, Shock-Absorbing (Installed)

Rudder: Yes

Servos: 6 x 9g Metal Gear, Digital (Installed)

Throttle: Yes

Wingspan: 32.01 in (813mm)

#FMM1102P – $269.99

