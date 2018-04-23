From FMS:
The Votec 322 is a Swiss two-seat low-wing monoplane based on the Rihn DR-107/DR-109 One Design and designed for amateur construction by MSW Aviation of Wohlen.
The FMS Votec 322 1400mm aerobatic model adopts the streamlined design and scale Hamilton color scheme of its full-scale counterpart. High-torque digital servos ensure that its large control surfaces have dramatic movement for modern aerobatic maneuverability. Built with a hollow wing structure, carbon-fiber tubes and precision ball linkages, this Votec 322 delivers a high-performance 3D experience with outstanding strength and precision.
Removable Side-Force-Generators on the wingtips dramatically improve yaw authority and keep the aircraft “locked-in” during aerobatic maneuvers, especially in knife-edge flight. The power system developed for the Votec 322 harnesses the output of a 6S LiPo battery (sold separately) and features a high-efficiency wooden propeller made with super-stiff material that’s lightweight. Experience high-performance 3D flight and more with the FMS Votec 322 1.4m airplane.
Features:
- Screw-together construction—no glue required
- Hollow-core wing construction provides a lightweight structure
- Two-piece, plug-in wings and stabilizers
- Carbon-fiber wing and stabilizer joiner tubes
- Double-bevel hinge lines and large control surfaces provide 3D throw
- Powerful brushless 4258, 550Kv outrunner motor
- High-voltage, Predator 70A brushless ESC
- Strong, high-efficiency wooden propeller
- Durable 30-gram digital servos with metal gears
- Ball-style control horns and linkages for greater precision
- Side-Force-Generators dramatically improve yaw authority
- Vivid Hamilton trim scheme
- Large wheels for operation from grass or paved runways
- Convenient push-button hatch release
- Detailed cockpit and pilot figure
- FMS Votec 322 PNP RC Airplane
Needed to Complete:
- Full-range, 4+ channel transmitter
- Full-range, 4+ channel receiver
- 3200mAh 6S LiPo flight battery
- Compatible LiPo charger
What’s in the box?
(1) Votec 322 PNP Airplane
(1) User Manual
Specs:
Aileron: Yes
Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour
Completion Level: Plug-N-Play
Elevator: Yes
Flaps: No
Flying Weight: 5.73 lb (2.600 kg)
Landing Gear: Yes
Length: 58.67 in (1490mm)
Material: Foam
Minimum Required Radio: 4+ Channel
Minimum Speed Control: 70A (Included)
Motor Size: Brushless 4258, 500Kv
Propeller Size: 15 x 7
Recommended Motor Battery: 3200mAh 6S LiPo (Sold Separately)
Retracts: No
Rudder: Yes
Servos: 4 x 30g Metal Gear, Digital (Included)
Throttle: Yes
Wingspan: 55.12 in (1400mm)
#FMM1011P – $339.99
