The Votec 322 is a Swiss two-seat low-wing monoplane based on the Rihn DR-107/DR-109 One Design and designed for amateur construction by MSW Aviation of Wohlen.

The FMS Votec 322 1400mm aerobatic model adopts the streamlined design and scale Hamilton color scheme of its full-scale counterpart. High-torque digital servos ensure that its large control surfaces have dramatic movement for modern aerobatic maneuverability. Built with a hollow wing structure, carbon-fiber tubes and precision ball linkages, this Votec 322 delivers a high-performance 3D experience with outstanding strength and precision.

Removable Side-Force-Generators on the wingtips dramatically improve yaw authority and keep the aircraft “locked-in” during aerobatic maneuvers, especially in knife-edge flight. The power system developed for the Votec 322 harnesses the output of a 6S LiPo battery (sold separately) and features a high-efficiency wooden propeller made with super-stiff material that’s lightweight. Experience high-performance 3D flight and more with the FMS Votec 322 1.4m airplane.

Features:

Screw-together construction—no glue required

Hollow-core wing construction provides a lightweight structure

Two-piece, plug-in wings and stabilizers

Carbon-fiber wing and stabilizer joiner tubes

Double-bevel hinge lines and large control surfaces provide 3D throw

Powerful brushless 4258, 550Kv outrunner motor

High-voltage, Predator 70A brushless ESC

Strong, high-efficiency wooden propeller

Durable 30-gram digital servos with metal gears

Ball-style control horns and linkages for greater precision

Side-Force-Generators dramatically improve yaw authority

Vivid Hamilton trim scheme

Large wheels for operation from grass or paved runways

Convenient push-button hatch release

Detailed cockpit and pilot figure

FMS Votec 322 PNP RC Airplane

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 4+ channel transmitter

Full-range, 4+ channel receiver

3200mAh 6S LiPo flight battery

Compatible LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

(1) Votec 322 PNP Airplane

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Aileron: Yes

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

Elevator: Yes

Flaps: No

Flying Weight: 5.73 lb (2.600 kg)

Landing Gear: Yes

Length: 58.67 in (1490mm)

Material: Foam

Minimum Required Radio: 4+ Channel

Minimum Speed Control: 70A (Included)

Motor Size: Brushless 4258, 500Kv

Propeller Size: 15 x 7

Recommended Motor Battery: 3200mAh 6S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Retracts: No

Rudder: Yes

Servos: 4 x 30g Metal Gear, Digital (Included)

Throttle: Yes

Wingspan: 55.12 in (1400mm)

#FMM1011P – $339.99

