Foamie LED Light Installation

We all know that lights on RC planes look cool. But they of course also have a practical application as they help with visibility and orientation. Check out this creative video from the workshop of SteffenRC as he installs an LED light and even creates a lens cover. It’s a fun and easy upgrade for your foamie!

Updated: November 27, 2023 — 1:27 PM



