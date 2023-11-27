We all know that lights on RC planes look cool. But they of course also have a practical application as they help with visibility and orientation. Check out this creative video from the workshop of SteffenRC as he installs an LED light and even creates a lens cover. It’s a fun and easy upgrade for your foamie!
Foamie LED Light Installation
We all know that lights on RC planes look cool. But they of course also have a practical application as they help with visibility and orientation. Check out this creative video from the workshop of SteffenRC as he installs an LED light and even creates a lens cover. It’s a fun and easy upgrade for your foamie!