Foamie Repair – With Steam!

If you’ve ever crashed your foamie (haven’t we all?), then check out another great repair video from “SteffenRC.” Watch the budget friendly repair work as he irons-out the compression wrinkles with steam, then fixes and replaces a few critical components. Spoiler alert–the foamie is airworthy the end of the video!

