Friday Fractured Flyers!

Here’s a fun way to end the work week! We found several great RC airplane crash videos from a fun loving club who’s not afraid to show the darker side of our hobby. We all know watching airplanes losing the aerodynamic argument with gravity is painful, unless of course it’s someone else’s airplane doing the ground penetration testing. Watch this light-hearted video and see if you agree with us, that the guy trying to fly his Mustang in the corn field has a lot of the Right Stuff!



Thanks go to The Mayday Flyers for posting this and several other painfully fun RC videos. Enjoy!