Full-size heli to the rescue!

This video shows a full-size helicopter rescuing an RC P-51 that’s stranded in a treetop. The RC pilot is clearly grateful for the help but it raises a lot of questions. Was this safe? Is any RC plane worth this risk? And why is the helicopter pilot smoking a cigarette during all of this? This video came out 10 years ago, but there are lessons to be learned. We’re big believers in “safety first,” but let us know what you think! Editor’s note: there is some adult language in this video.
MAN In Action
