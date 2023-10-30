The full-size LF-107 Lunak is a Czech aerobatic glider designed in the 1940s. Check out this 1/2.25-scale faithful recreation, with a wingspan of more than 20 feet! Don’t miss the soaring display, fast low passes and the immaculate landing. What a show!
Gargantuan Glider Puts on a Display!
