Gargantuan Glider Puts on a Display!

The full-size LF-107 Lunak is a Czech aerobatic glider designed in the 1940s. Check out this 1/2.25-scale faithful recreation, with a wingspan of more than 20 feet! Don’t miss the soaring display, fast low passes and the immaculate landing. What a show!
 

Updated: October 30, 2023 — 10:18 AM



