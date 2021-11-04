Built by owner/pilot Paul Metcalfe and painted by Phillip Noel of Pinnacle Aviation, the incredible 11-foot-span model of the Luftwaffe Me 262 is from an Airworld kit.The 1/4-scale plane is powered by two BF00 turbine engines and uses a Jeti radio and JR NX servos with a Jeti Central Box 400. Unilight lights, BK-Modelltechnik electric retracts and a Real Model Pilots figure add extra realism. Paul notes that the complete build cost about $27,000.
The Focke Wulfe 190 Butcher Bird is also from an Airworld kit and is powered by a Moki 250cc 5-cylinder radial engine turning a 30 x 18 prop. The 1/4.2-scale aircraft weighs 23.5kg.
Giant Me 262 & Fw 190
Built by owner/pilot Paul Metcalfe and painted by Phillip Noel of Pinnacle Aviation, the incredible 11-foot-span model of the Luftwaffe Me 262 is from an Airworld kit.The 1/4-scale plane is powered by two BF00 turbine engines and uses a Jeti radio and JR NX servos with a Jeti Central Box 400. Unilight lights, BK-Modelltechnik electric retracts and a Real Model Pilots figure add extra realism. Paul notes that the complete build cost about $27,000.