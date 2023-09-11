Giant Custom OV-10 Bronco

Check out this custom-painted OV-10 Bronco, you don’t see this at the field too often! This model is a big boy with a wingspan of 9 feet, weight of 48 pounds and tons of scale details. Builder and pilot Nigel Ianson stripped down the Hangar 9 ARF’s covering and glassed and painted it. There are no decals on this plane, it’s all painted! He also added functional nav lights. It’s a beauty!
MAN In Action
MAN In Action
|Show More
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.