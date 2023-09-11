Giant Custom OV-10 Bronco

Model Airplane News
Featured News, From the Flightline
Comments
Giant Custom OV-10 Bronco
Check out this custom-painted OV-10 Bronco, you don’t see this at the field too often! This model is a big boy with a wingspan of 9 feet, weight of 48 pounds and tons of scale details. Builder and pilot Nigel Ianson stripped down the Hangar 9 ARF’s covering and glassed and painted it. There are no decals on this plane, it’s all painted! He also added functional nav lights. It’s a beauty!
Updated: September 11, 2023 — 3:57 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox