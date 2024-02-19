Giant Globemaster takes flight!

We have followed the progress of the giant C-17 Globemaster built for super celeb Tyler Perry. It looks like they got her airborne with a flawless maiden flight. The video includes onboard as well as ground based video, enjoy!
We have followed the progress of the giant C-17 Globemaster built for super celeb Tyler Perry. It looks like they got her airborne with a flawless maiden flight. The video includes onboard as well as ground based video, enjoy!
|Brand
|Links
|Views
|Legend Hobby
|Seagull Models 90 JU-87 Stuka
|154
|Legend Hobby
|P 47 Gear Set Up Tutorial
|87
|Legend Hobby
|2023 Bomber Field B17 Gathering
|79
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby CG Stand
|58
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 3
|34
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 4
|20
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby Presents The Seagull Models Maxi Lift ...
|14
|Legend Hobby
|RQ-7 DELUXE KIT OVERVIEW BY JAY KUJAN @Jays_rcgara ...
|13
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Practice Planes
|13
|Legend Hobby
|Seagull Models Savage Bobber
|12
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 1
|11
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 2
|7
|Balsa USA
|Soldering Landing Gear How To
|6
|Extreme Flight RC
|Peregrine assembly notes
|5
|Old School Model Works
|GHOST Fun Fly Bay - Drop Kit module
|5
|Old School Model Works
|Jump Time with Parachute Action Man
|5
|Balsa USA
|Smoothie XL Build Class Week 2
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone Apprentice STOL S 700mm Trainer for Begi ...
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Viper 70mm EDF (Updated and Upgraded for 2 ...
|4
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY presents the 85 CESSNA GRAND CARAVAN ...
|4
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B 87
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Cherokee 1.3m (Updated and Upgraded for 2 ...
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF (Updated and Up ...
|3
|Old School Model Works
|InstaCAddy promo
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: FC1 3D 2.2m
|3
|Extreme Flight RC
|48 EDGE 540T v2
|3
|Legend Hobby
|108 Seagull Models Pientenpol Aircamper
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Turbo Timber SWS (Sport Wood Series) 2.0m
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Does the GHOST handle windy conditions?
|3
|Balsa USA
|Smoothie XL Build Class Week 4
|2
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS SEAGULL MODELS L-19 BIRD DO ...
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite SR-71 Blackbird Twin 40mm EDF
|2
|Legend Hobby
|Yak-3U Steadfast
|2
|Balsa USA
|Dh4 maiden
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|Spektrum NX7e 7-Channel DSMX Transmitter
|2
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly
|2
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 86 A-1 SKYRAIDER
|2
|Old School Model Works
|What goes into a typical a typical OSMW Hardware b ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|6S 60
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: F86F - 2.m
|2
|Balsa USA
|Smoothie XL Biuld Class Week Three
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Goblin Fun Fly Bay Module for the GHOST - short
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite EC-1500 Twin 1.5m (Updated and Upgraded fo ...
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart air cylinder part #166 (5/8 bore 2 1/8 stro ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Nicopress Demonstration
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC Laser V3 103 at Ido Segev Cup 2023 compet ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|ALL NEW VQ 110 B-24 Liberator Video with Flying Sc ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Weston Park Airshow 2023 Demo Flight by Rory Toole ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|GHOST Fun Fly Bay - Mdulo Kit Duende
|1
|Spektrum
|Smart G2 Charger Quick Start Guide - Tutorial Tips ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY is going live!
|1
|Hitec RCD
|Multiplex Stuntmaster PNP First Look with Pete!
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY SCALE ORDNANCE
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Hand Launching Tips & Flight Talk: E-flite F-14 To ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Spektrum NX20 - The Next Generation of Precision a ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY LOW PROFILE PAYLOAD RELEAS ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B 73 - Ryu
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite P-47 Razorback 1.2m (Updated and Upgraded ...
|1
|Hitec RCD
|MULTIPLEX EXTRA 330 SC INDOOR EDITION
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY AD-5 / A-1E SKYRAIDER 86 WINGSPAN WAR ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Air Taxi Kit Bash
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Can the GHOST do other fun things?
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Vintage Hangar -stop motion short
|1
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly Day Two!
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Skywolf V2 - 88
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Does our GHOST have flaps?
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Stop That Knife!
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Lark teaser
|1
|Old School Model Works
|What makes our Kaos so good?
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 64 MXS V2
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Take the 80mm F86 on a journey!
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Cliffside Adventure : Chevrolet adventure
|1
|Show More
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.