Giant RC THAI Airways A380

This amazing 1/13-scale jetliner is shown here on its first flight with Rainer Kamitz at the sticks and he did an impressive job.

After a long construction period, (1,700 hours over three years), the first flight for it technical acceptance and certification was a big success. From Austria, builder and aircraft owner, Christopher Ferkl, used four JetsMunt 166 turbines to power his A380.

With a span of 20 feet (6.13m), the airliner is 18.5 feet long, and weighs 226 pounds. Fuel capaticy is 2.2 gallons, stored in CMJETS fuel tanks. The retractable landing gears are Electron with homemade struts and trucks. Christopher uses a Futaba T18MZ transmitter with dual Futaba 7008SB receivers (Powerbox Royal) and KST servos; (2 x Aileron, 2 x Elevator, 1 x Rudder, 4 x Landing flaps, 1 x Front gear steering, and 8 to operate all the gear doors.

Video courtesy of RCScaleAirplanes