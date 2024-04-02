Warbird lovers will dig this Norwegian Models F8F 1/5th scale Bearcat with a DLE-222 gas engine.
Enjoy!
|Brand
|Links
|Views
|Legend Hobby
|Seagull Models 90 JU-87 Stuka
|76
|Legend Hobby
|P 47 Gear Set Up Tutorial
|37
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby CG Stand
|30
|Legend Hobby
|2023 Bomber Field B17 Gathering
|28
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 3
|17
|Legend Hobby
|108 Seagull Models Pientenpol Aircamper
|11
|Legend Hobby
|- 4
|9
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Practice Planes
|8
|Legend Hobby
|Soldering barbs to brass tubes
|6
|Legend Hobby
|RQ-7 DELUXE KIT OVERVIEW BY JAY KUJAN @Jays_rcgara ...
|4
|Legend Hobby
|Legend Hobby Presents The Seagull Models Maxi Lift ...
|4
|Legend Hobby
|Seagull Models Savage Bobber
|4
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks NG 1
|4
|Legend Hobby
|Gas airplane gas tank set up! Check it out! Make s ...
|4
|Legend Hobby
|Soldering 101
|4
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: F86F - 2.m
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|Quick Look: E-flite UMX P-51D Mustang Detroit Miss
|3
|Legend Hobby
|Battery set up gas planes
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilote-RC: BAE Hawk 18 m
|3
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 5
|3
|Horizon Hobby
|Blade Eclipse 360 BNF Basic
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|Performance Flight: E-flite Decathlon RJG 1.2m wit ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|3DHS 75 Edge Jase Dussia flying
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Polaris Demo Flight
|2
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 125 B-17 FLYING FORTRESS
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|2
|Extreme Flight RC
|104 Edge 540 Teaser with Team Extreme Pilot Antoni ...
|2
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly Day Two!
|2
|Legend Hobby
|Maxi Lift Assembly Part 2
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Why buy another ARF?
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Vintage Hangar -stop motion short
|2
|Balsa USA
|Soldering Landing Gear How To
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilote-RC : F86F
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B 73 - Ryu
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Jetstars build session 2 - GCRCC
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|RC plane paper :When your dream comes true #fmsmod ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Air Taxi Kit Bash
|1
|Legend Hobby
|Yak-3U Steadfast
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Tech Talk: E-flite Decathlon RJG 1.2m with RJ Grit ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Cub Fun at Madison County
|1
|Balsa USA
|Old Rhinebeck Rc Jamboree 2021
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/3 N-28c1
|1
|Balsa USA
|Smoothie XL Build Class Week 4
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Anteprima di Old School Model Works Polaris
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY GIANT 13FT WINGSPAN L-19 BIRD DOG
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Blade InFusion 120 BNF Basic
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Spektrum AR20410T 20-Channel PowerSafe Receiver wi ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Decathlon RJG (RJ Gritter) 1.2m
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B 87
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT/LEGACY AVIATION 140 inch BEHEMOTH B ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|OSMW Sky Ranger - look what theyre doing with it.. ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Fifty One Sunday Fighter (d ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|What goes into a typical a typical OSMW Hardware b ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Fifty One Sunday Fighter - ...
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC Skywolf V2 73- RYU
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Peregrine assembly notes
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC Laser V3 103 at Ido Segev Cup 2023 compet ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Santiago Perez 3D at Sun Valley Fliers
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite SR-71 Blackbird Twin 40mm EDF
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Initial flight Joe Nall 2019
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SEAGULL MODELS 87 F4U CORSA ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD RELEASE
|1
|Legend Hobby
|ALL NEW VQ 110 B-24 Liberator Video with Flying Sc ...
|1
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SAVAGE BOBBER 92 Wingspan ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Dh4 maiden
|1
|Hitec RCD
|Hitec X-Series Chargers - How To Connect a Battery
|1
