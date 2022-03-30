The MB-339 is an Italian jet trainer from the ’70s that became known worldwide through the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squadron. Due to its outstanding flight characteristics, it is still used today by this squadron for spectacular formation aerobatics. In the video, this RC jet is flown in the UK by Steve Bishop and is a faithful giant-scale reproduction. This flier is powered by a Jetcat 220 turbine engine and has a wingspan of more than 9 feet!
Giant-Scale MB-339 Turbine Jet
