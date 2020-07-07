Giant Scale RC SCALE RC V-22 OSPREY

AMAZING VTOL ENGINEERING!

With amazing vertical takeoff and landing performance, Norbert Schurz demonstrates his scratch built RC Osprey at a VTOL competition in Germany. His spectacular model is powered by only a single electric motor.

There are no flight surfaces! All control is maintained through the movement of the two propellers/rotors. In this first flight at the event you can see that Norbert was tentative with the control of his V-22 Osprey and demonstrated it’s hovering and agility.



Video filmed for the ‘Essential RC’ YouTube channel by Joel Vlashof.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey is an American multi-mission, tilt-rotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. It is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.