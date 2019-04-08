Sullivan 900x250
Giant Scale Val Takes Flight

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, From the Flightline
4 Comments
You don’t often see an RC version of the Japanese Aichi D3A (called “Val” by the Allies), let alone a monster scale version. This impressive Tora Tora Tora “torpedo bomber” is a real stunner and the work of Jörg Albrecht. At a massive 1/3.2-scale, the Val weighs in at 147 pound, and it has a 14.5-foot wingspan. Powered by a Valach VM R420cc, 4-stroke, five–cylinder radial, it has power to spare. Thanks to RCGiantScalePlanes for taking this video at the Icare Airmeet.

4 Comments

  1. Lane C

    That’s a moose! 420cc radial. 147 pounds. Wow. Great job to Jorg!

  2. Larry Launstein Jr

    Very nice plane, and looks so smooth when flying.

  3. Vic Minetola

    Awesome video. Awesome plane! Wonderfully scale ground-handling and aerobatics. And nothing beats the sound of a radial engine. Weathering looks like the plane’s been riding a carrier for awhile or parked in the jungle under a cammo net!

  4. Craig Bradshaw

    where do i get the kit? thanks Craig Bradshaw

