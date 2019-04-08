Giant Scale Val Takes Flight

You don’t often see an RC version of the Japanese Aichi D3A (called “Val” by the Allies), let alone a monster scale version. This impressive Tora Tora Tora “torpedo bomber” is a real stunner and the work of Jörg Albrecht. At a massive 1/3.2-scale, the Val weighs in at 147 pound, and it has a 14.5-foot wingspan. Powered by a Valach VM R420cc, 4-stroke, five–cylinder radial, it has power to spare. Thanks to RCGiantScalePlanes for taking this video at the Icare Airmeet.
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE RC AIRCRAFT AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95,
or 1 year of Electric Flight
for only $24.95
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
That’s a moose! 420cc radial. 147 pounds. Wow. Great job to Jorg!
Very nice plane, and looks so smooth when flying.
Awesome video. Awesome plane! Wonderfully scale ground-handling and aerobatics. And nothing beats the sound of a radial engine. Weathering looks like the plane’s been riding a carrier for awhile or parked in the jungle under a cammo net!
where do i get the kit? thanks Craig Bradshaw