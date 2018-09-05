Giant Scale Warbird Airshow — The sights and sound of power

When you want to not just watch warbirds fly around the pattern, and you want to really enjoy the experience, nothing hits the trigger better than really big warbirds in the 10 foot span and larger range. These truly giant scale fighting machines and especially those powered with 5-cylinder radial engines enjoy an elevated level of excitement in both the sights and sound of power. And when you can view six such monsters sharing the sky you have something truly unforgettable.

Filmed at the British Model Flying Association (BMFA) Power Nationals by Dom Mitchell, this video includes iconic warbirds like P-47 Thunderbolts, F4U Corsairs, and German FW 190s all of which are equipped with the mighty Moki radial engines, this impressive event is one for the record books. Even with your eyes closed you can almost feel the power and performance on display.

Video courtesy of Essential RC