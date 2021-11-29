Gigantic Globemaster

Would you believe that this giant 19-foot-span model weighs in at just under 11 pounds? Designed and built by Thomas Maier, this C-124-2 Globemaster features balsa construction and is covered with Oracover Air Indoor film. Power comes from four modified Scorpion M-3011-760kv motors—originally intended for multirotor aircraft—that each weigh 3.17 ounces and turn a 18.5 x 20 three-blade propeller via a 6.7:1 gear reduction. The current consumption of each motor is around 11 amps at 22 volts, which is perfect for the model’s scale-like average 26mph speed. Enjoy this flight video from YouTube’s RCScaleAirplanes!