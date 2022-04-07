Gigantic RC Airbus

There’s giant scale and then there is gigantic scale. This RC Airbus A380 has a length of 19.5 feet and a span of 20 feet! Powered by four JetsMunt 166 turbines and controlled by 18 servos, this beast took builder Christopher Ferkl three years (1700 hours!) to build. Check out the excellent drone footage as this airliner takes to the skies.

